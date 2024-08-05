Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,364 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

BATS HYD opened at $52.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

