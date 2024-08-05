Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 139.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,428 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.79% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $11,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

