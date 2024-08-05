Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 145.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $72.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

