Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $100.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.62.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

