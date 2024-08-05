Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 573.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 26,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.29.

AMETEK Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE AME opened at $152.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.