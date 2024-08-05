Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 300.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.