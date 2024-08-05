Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,984 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 686,141.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 699,864 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,858.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 552,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 543,010 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,213,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 284,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,234,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.23. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

