Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 498.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,987 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $842.36 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

