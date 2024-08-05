Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 106.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after acquiring an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,955,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,904,000 after acquiring an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after buying an additional 2,493,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,793,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $47.10 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $49.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

