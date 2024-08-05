Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,323 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,379,000 after purchasing an additional 827,234 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,443,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 862,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after buying an additional 358,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 696,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,562,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHO opened at $48.87 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.