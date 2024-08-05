Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.78 Million Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 348.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,489,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,047 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after buying an additional 1,030,338 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 244.8% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 984,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,293,000 after buying an additional 699,050 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 956,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,935,000 after buying an additional 464,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 489,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 303,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.93.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.