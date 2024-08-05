Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 128.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Certuity LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM opened at $118.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

