Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 197.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,632 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,551.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

NYSE:OMC opened at $90.86 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

