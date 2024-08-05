Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,818 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $75.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

