Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 145.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,093 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $148.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

