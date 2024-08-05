Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $12.22 Million in Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (BATS:RODE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (BATS:RODE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 440,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.68% of Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RODE opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65.

About Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF

The Hartford Multifactor Diversified International ETF (RODE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. RODEtracks an index of global ex-US stocks thatestablishes strategy risk controls and emphasizes value, momentum and profitability in stock selection. RODE was launched on May 10, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

