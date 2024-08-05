Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 184,666 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 167.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,666 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDEC. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 23,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $878.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

