Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 225,581 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 140.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,581 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBJL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:XBJL opened at $31.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

