Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 39,013 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 236.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,013 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $226.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $227.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

