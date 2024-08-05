Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 44,468 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 141.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,468 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $12,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $165.64 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $185.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.06. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

