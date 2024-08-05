Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 85,668 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2,486.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,668 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,951,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,387,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $115.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.51.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

