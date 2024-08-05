Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,520,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 276,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,923,000 after purchasing an additional 65,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $241.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $255.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

