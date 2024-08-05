Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2,610.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,316 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $10,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 97.1% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 23,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

PMAR opened at $37.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $731.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

