Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 115.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,218,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Quanta Services by 2,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 37.9% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $231.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

