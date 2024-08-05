Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 368.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,956 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $11,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after buying an additional 1,165,563 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 420,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 388,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after acquiring an additional 93,429 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock opened at $78.28 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

