Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $10.55 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 197,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,548,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.64% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 217,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,337 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 91,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLQM opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

