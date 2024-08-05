Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 975,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RA. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $12,980,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,536.36%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.