CEVA (CEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. On average, analysts expect CEVA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CEVA Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $17.39 on Monday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $410.09 million, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

