CGI Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.25. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.23. CGI has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,603,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,109,000 after purchasing an additional 64,037 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CGI by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,269,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,353,000 after acquiring an additional 79,303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CGI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,711,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,239,000 after acquiring an additional 129,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $273,239,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,203,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 43,355 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

