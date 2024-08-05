Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) PT Lowered to $199.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 61.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $123.00 on Monday. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $109.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 55,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

