Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,112,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Chegg worth $84,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chegg by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,084,000 after buying an additional 750,677 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 873,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $12,091,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Chegg by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 394,714 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

