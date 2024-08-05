Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 3.2% Following Weak Earnings

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $143.48 and last traded at $143.82. Approximately 3,885,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 7,831,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.55.

The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.33). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

