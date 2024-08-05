China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 70.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,646,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,418 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 117,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $166.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

