China Yuchai International (CYD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

