Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $146,151.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,330.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,619 shares of company stock worth $3,436,998 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,396,000 after purchasing an additional 62,174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

