Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

CHT traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,536. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $39.78.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.4736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.00%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

