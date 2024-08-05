Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.28.

CHD opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

