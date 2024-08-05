Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Trading Up 1.1% on Earnings Beat

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $100.89 and last traded at $99.64. Approximately 806,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,360,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.53.

The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,344. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after buying an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

