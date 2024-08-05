Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Shares of CHD opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.45. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.88.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,594 shares of company stock worth $18,648,344 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

