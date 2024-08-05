Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Shares of CHD opened at $98.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.88.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,594 shares of company stock worth $18,648,344. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

