Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of CNK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 731,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,841. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Cinemark by 4.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 75,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

