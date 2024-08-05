Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $24.52, with a volume of 1409803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cinemark by 414.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

