Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,562,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,625,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,722,000 after buying an additional 480,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,372,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE CFG traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $43.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

