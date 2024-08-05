Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $580.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

