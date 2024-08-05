Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

CLH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 8.9 %

CLH stock opened at $214.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $246.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 83.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

