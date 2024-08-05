Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLFD. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clearfield

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $37.59. 38,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,995. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. Clearfield has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Clearfield by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 830,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,784,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $13,025,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 210,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 195,082 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $5,148,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.