Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearside Biomedical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of CLSD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.09. 39,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.43. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.
