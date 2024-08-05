Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 510,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,939. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -297.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $94,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $126,127.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $75,855.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,248,094 shares of company stock valued at $142,921,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

