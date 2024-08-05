Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clearway Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

CWEN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 268,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.85. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 248.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

