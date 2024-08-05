CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 429.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CME Group were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,451,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,821,000 after purchasing an additional 215,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,678,000 after acquiring an additional 189,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $200.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,300 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

